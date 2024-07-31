K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 0.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.71% to Rs 1539.67 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of K P R Mill rose 0.23% to Rs 203.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 202.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 1539.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1550.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1539.671550.7420.4421.41306.11315.67255.10270.45203.31202.84