Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 8.51% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net loss of Oswal Yarns reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.430.47 -9 OPM %-2.334.26 -PBDT-0.010.02 PL PBT-0.020.01 PL NP-0.020.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

