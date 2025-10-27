Monday, October 27, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 7.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 7.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales decline 5.85% to Rs 21.24 crore

Net profit of Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt rose 7.01% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 21.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.2422.56 -6 OPM %86.1187.77 -PBDT18.6117.78 5 PBT12.6811.85 7 NP9.478.85 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets rise to record high, Nikkei jumps 2.46%

Japanese markets rise to record high, Nikkei jumps 2.46%

Asian stocks advance, China benchmark rally 1.18%

Asian stocks advance, China benchmark rally 1.18%

Tata Investment Corp Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 148 cr

Tata Investment Corp Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 148 cr

Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ola Electric scales up Hyperservice platform redefining its service ecosystem

Ola Electric scales up Hyperservice platform redefining its service ecosystem

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon