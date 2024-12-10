Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Over 7.7 crore cases resolved through Lok Adalats: Justice B.R. Gavai

Over 7.7 crore cases resolved through Lok Adalats: Justice B.R. Gavai

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Supreme Court Judge and Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Justice B.R. Gavai, announced that over 7.7 crore cases were resolved through three National Lok Adalats held this year. The Lok Adalats, organized by NALSA, are designed to amicably settle pending cases and legal disputes.

Speaking on the occasion of Human Rights Day, Justice Gavai emphasized NALSAs commitment to ensuring justice for all. NALSA organizes National Lok Adalats thrice a year to address cases that have been pending in courts for years, he said, highlighting the initiative's role in reducing judicial backlog.

Justice Gavai also underlined NALSA's efforts to provide free legal aid to underprivileged individuals and its proactive role in human rights protection. Citing a significant milestone, he mentioned NALSA's advocacy in 2012 for transgender rights, which led to the Supreme Court's historic decision recognizing transgender individuals as a third gender.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 50 pts to 81,450; Nifty lower at 24,600; Smallcaps gain

Supreme Court, SC

Centre, Karnataka govt should resolve issue related to drought aid: SC

Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO, finds support online

IT industry, IT companies, IT sector

Nifty IT index hits record high on December 10: Here's what drove the rally

Protest, Parliament Protest

Oppn MPs protest on Adani issue in Parliament premises with black 'jholas'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon