Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 2.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.56% to Rs 319.51 croreNet profit of Oxyzo Financial Services rose 2.99% to Rs 78.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.56% to Rs 319.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 237.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.01% to Rs 328.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 285.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.35% to Rs 1129.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 853.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales319.51237.45 35 1129.16853.14 32 OPM %70.8881.77 -78.2282.20 - PBDT108.04103.21 5 444.44384.41 16 PBT106.22102.60 4 441.41383.24 15 NP78.8876.59 3 328.57285.68 15
