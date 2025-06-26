Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

360 ONE WAM Ltd notched up volume of 39.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 145.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27379 shares

KNR Constructions Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 June 2025.

360 ONE WAM Ltd notched up volume of 39.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 145.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27379 shares. The stock slipped 1.04% to Rs.1,177.90. Volumes stood at 40253 shares in the last session.

KNR Constructions Ltd registered volume of 12.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86171 shares. The stock rose 0.35% to Rs.231.65. Volumes stood at 4.3 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Alok Industries Ltd notched up volume of 65.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.38% to Rs.21.20. Volumes stood at 13.93 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd clocked volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87410 shares. The stock lost 1.05% to Rs.477.40. Volumes stood at 49332 shares in the last session.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd registered volume of 13507 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5118 shares. The stock rose 5.15% to Rs.7,885.00. Volumes stood at 4398 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

