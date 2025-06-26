Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cupid Breweries & Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.12 crore

Net loss of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.120 0 0.580 0 OPM %-375.000 --139.660 - PBDT-0.450.12 PL -0.50-0.09 -456 PBT-0.450.12 PL -0.50-0.09 -456 NP-0.450.12 PL -0.50-0.09 -456

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Nestle India gains after board approves 1:1 bonus share issue

Nestle India gains after board approves 1:1 bonus share issue

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; oil & gas shares gain

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; oil & gas shares gain

Board of Nestle India approves bonus issue of 1:1

Board of Nestle India approves bonus issue of 1:1

Tejas Networks rallies after joining hands with Rakuten Symphony

Tejas Networks rallies after joining hands with Rakuten Symphony

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon