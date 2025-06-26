Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit declines 42.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.94% to Rs 40.84 croreNet profit of Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance declined 42.61% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.94% to Rs 40.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.25% to Rs 7.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.05% to Rs 147.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales40.8433.22 23 147.91126.36 17 OPM %54.7759.36 -59.1958.14 - PBDT2.974.34 -32 14.3514.19 1 PBT1.833.21 -43 9.779.65 1 NP1.322.30 -43 7.267.10 2
