P&G Hygiene drops after Q4 PAT slides 46% YoY to Rs 81 cr; declares dividend of Rs 95/ share

P&G Hygiene drops after Q4 PAT slides 46% YoY to Rs 81 cr; declares dividend of Rs 95/ share

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care declined 2.54% to Rs 16,550 after the company's standalone net profit declined 46.4% to Rs 81.06 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 151.24 crore posted in same quarter last year.
Revenue increased 9.3% YoY to Rs 927.43 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax (PBT) fell 45.6% to Rs 112.28 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 206.58 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2023.
Total expenses jumped 26.02% to Rs 826.78 crore during the quarter as against Rs 656.05 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Cost of raw and packing materials consumed stood at Rs 176.85 crore (down 11.53% YoY) while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 67.13 crore (up 39.65%)
The companys business continues to grow behind a strong product portfolio, superior consumer communication and a continuous stream of product innovations. This includes Vicks Cough Drops Double Power, Whisper Ultra XL. It also introduced Vicks VapoRub Steam Pods, Vicks Roll On, Whisper Period Panties, and much more.
On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit fell marginally to Rs 675 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 57,814 crore posted in year ago, driven by significant impact of one-time tax related items both in the base period and current period. Revenue increased 7.3% YoY to Rs 4,191.57 crore in FY24, owing to innovation, premiumization and driving category growth in the feminine hygiene category
Operational profit, excluding these one-time impacts, was Rs 809 crore, up 19% versus year ago.

V Kumar, managing director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, said, Even in a challenging operating environment, we delivered a balanced growth this year, while continuing to drive category growth through innovations that delight our consumers. These results are a testament to our teams execution of the integrated growth strategy, which we remain committed to a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization all aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.
Meanwhile, the companys board has declared dividend of Rs 95 per share for financial year 30 June 2024. The divided shall be paid between 19 November to 15 December 2024.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care is one of India's leading FMCG companies that has in its portfolio WHISPER India's leading feminine hygiene brand, and VICKS India's No. 1 health care brand and Old Spice.
First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

