P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales decline 97.92% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net loss of P. H. Capital reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 97.92% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.5574.62 -98 OPM %-143.233.89 -PBDT-1.592.86 PL PBT-1.652.78 PL NP-1.262.07 PL

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

