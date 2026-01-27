Euro speculative net longs fall further
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market fell further, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 111695 contracts in the data reported through January 20, 2026. This was a weekly reduction of 20961 net long contracts.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 1:31 PM IST