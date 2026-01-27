Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raymond Lifestyle slips after weak Q3 performance

Raymond Lifestyle slips after weak Q3 performance

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Raymond Lifestyle fell 1.02% to 902.65 after the company 33% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.86 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 64.17 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income rose by 5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,883 crore during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 118.35 crore in Q3 FY26, up by _ % from Rs 87.13 crore registered in Q3 FY25.

The company recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 56.82 crore in the December25 period. This was on account of statutory impact of New Labour Codes.

Accordingly, the pre-tax profit for the period under review was Rs 61.53 crore, down _ % YoY.

 

The company stated that while domestic consumption remains strong, the international performance faced pressure from significant headwinds in the garmenting and B2B export sectors.

U.S. tariffs hindered the companys global competitiveness, resulting in deferred orders and squeezed margins from international partners. However, the strength of the Indian market effectively neutralized these impediments, ensuring the company maintained its overall growth trajectory.

Gautam Hari Singhania, executive chairman of Raymond Lifestyle, said: Buoyed by significant domestic growth in core lifestyle categories, our performance this quarter remains resilient.

We continue to mitigate global economic headwinds through strategic foresight, with a particular focus on leveraging the UK-India FTA and managing risks associated with US trade policy changes."

Raymond Lifestyle is India's largest integrated manufacturer of worsted suiting and high value shirting fabrics, offering comprehensive products across fabric, apparel and garmenting.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

