Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 41.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Dynamic Cables rose 41.90% to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 298.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 251.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.298.77251.5011.4610.1633.1623.8830.0421.0322.4215.80

