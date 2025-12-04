Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek arm bags Rs 100-cr BESS order from Advait Greenergy

Pace Digitek arm bags Rs 100-cr BESS order from Advait Greenergy

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Pace Digitek said its material subsidiary, Lineage Power, has secured an order worth ₹99.71 crore from Advait Greenergy for the supply of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems (BESS) and related equipment.

The execution timeline requires the initial delivery within 102 days from the effective date, followed by subsequent deliveries within 31 days after the first shipment, totalling 133 days. As per the buyers schedule, 50% of the BESS DC block supplies must be completed by 15 March 2026, with the balance to be delivered by 15 April 2026.

Pace Digitek is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider with a significant focus on the telecom industry, including telecom tower infrastructure and optical fiber cables.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

The companys consolidated net profit slipped 32.7% to Rs 64.08 crore on a 37% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 533.45 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Pace Digitek rose 0.97% to Rs 213.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pine Labs records profit of Rs 6 crore in Q2; EBITDA margin rises to 19%

Pine Labs records profit of Rs 6 crore in Q2; EBITDA margin rises to 19%

Mukka Proteins jumps as JV wins Rs 475-cr BSWML work order

Mukka Proteins jumps as JV wins Rs 475-cr BSWML work order

Sensex, Nifty trim losses; IT shares climb

Sensex, Nifty trim losses; IT shares climb

Dow Jumps Over 400 Points as Rate Cut Optimism Lifts Markets Despite Microsoft Slump

Dow Jumps Over 400 Points as Rate Cut Optimism Lifts Markets Despite Microsoft Slump

Team Lease Services onboards Suparna Mitra as MD and CEO

Team Lease Services onboards Suparna Mitra as MD and CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsVladimir Putin India VisitManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon