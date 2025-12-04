Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Putin arrives in India for 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi today (4 December 2025) for a two-day state visit and the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (5 December) to discuss key regional and global issues. Several agreements are expected in trade, healthcare, education and culture. President Droupadi Murmu will also host a banquet in his honour. The visit allows both nations to review progress and set new goals for their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

India and Russia share a long and steady relationship that has deepened since the 2000 Strategic Partnership declaration. The ties were elevated further in 2010. Trade remains a major focus, with both sides aiming to raise bilateral commerce to 100 billion dollars by 2030. Trade touched a record 68.7 billion dollars in 2024-25, reflecting growing economic engagement.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Biocon board to mull fund raising proposal on December 06

Nifty trades above 26,050 mark; metal shares jump

Yen strengthens toward 155 as markets bet on BOJ rate hike

Mahindra & Mahindra arm divests 3.58% stake in CIE Spain

Petronet LNG climbs after sealing 15-year pact with ONGC

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

