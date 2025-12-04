Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Barometers trade near opening levels; consumer durables shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in mid-afternoon trade. Investors remain focused on ongoing IPO activity and the RBIs monetary policy outcome due tomorrow, 5 December 2025. Market participants will also keep an eye on Russian President Putins visit to India from 4 and 5 December 2025. The Nifty traded near the 26,000 level.

Realty shares climbed after declining in the past five trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 54.62 points or 0.06% to 85,153.04. The Nifty 50 index jumped 21.85 points or 0.08% to 26,007.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.30%.

 

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,179 shares rose and 2,260 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 0.66% to 891.20. The index fell 2.86% in the past five consecutive trading sessions.

Oberoi Realty (up 1.54%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.93%), Godrej Properties (up 0.74%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.53%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.5%) Lodha Developers (up 0.41%), DLF (up 0.19%) and Sobha (up 0.15%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was added 0.17% to 6.537 as compared with the previous close of 6.526.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.9700 compared with its close of 90.1500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.61% to Rs 1,31,787.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 98.82.

The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 0.79% to 4.090.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement advanced 17 cents or 0.27% to $62.84 a barrel.

Stock in Spotlight:

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) shed 0.67%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 53.33 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for HVDC converter transformers and related works.

Lemon Tree Hotels fell 0.46%. The company has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Pacific Mall, Jaipur.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

