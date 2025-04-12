Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Padam Cotton Yarns reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Padam Cotton Yarns reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 13.11 crore

Net profit of Padam Cotton Yarns reported to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 542.42% to Rs 10.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 14.22 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.110 0 14.220 0 OPM %17.540 -14.910 - PBDT2.99-0.43 LP 13.10-1.78 LP PBT2.97-0.43 LP 13.08-1.78 LP NP2.26-0.37 LP 10.601.65 542

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE crosses 22 crore total investor accounts

NSE crosses 22 crore total investor accounts

Board of ICICI Bank to consider fund raising by way of debt issuance

Board of ICICI Bank to consider fund raising by way of debt issuance

IDFC First Bank allots 2.80 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 2.80 lakh equity shares under ESOS

AXISCADES Technologies strengthens its senior management team

AXISCADES Technologies strengthens its senior management team

Cipla receives USFDA approval for Protein-bound Paclitaxel for Injectable Suspension

Cipla receives USFDA approval for Protein-bound Paclitaxel for Injectable Suspension

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon