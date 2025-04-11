Friday, April 11, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES Technologies strengthens its senior management team

AXISCADES Technologies strengthens its senior management team

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

AXISCADES Technologies announced the appointment of KP Mohanakrishnan as Deputy CEO & President - Aerospace and D Murali Krishnan as Chief Operating Officer & President ESAI, pursuant to a resolution passed by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 09 April 2025.

The appointments of Mohanakrishnan and Murali Krishnan mark a strategic step forward in AXISCADES' ongoing transformation journey. As the company accelerates efforts to realign its organizational structure with the rapidly evolving global aerospace, defence-tech, and semiconductor ecosystem, these leadership additions come at a pivotal moment. The recent integration of its subsidiaries i.e., AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies and Mistral Solutions was significant in unlocking synergies and reinforcing AXISCADES as a key player in India's drive for self reliance in aerospace and defence technology. Both leaders are poised to drive this momentum and play an important role in advancing towards the company's vision of being a Product-Driven, Non-Linear Technology Leader delivering cutting-edge innovation and creating unparalleled value for all stakeholders.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cipla receives USFDA approval for Protein-bound Paclitaxel for Injectable Suspension

Cipla receives USFDA approval for Protein-bound Paclitaxel for Injectable Suspension

Madhav Infra Projects gains on acquiring 100% stake in MSK Projects (I)

Madhav Infra Projects gains on acquiring 100% stake in MSK Projects (I)

Jindal Stainless surges after arm signs power purchase agreement with Sunsure Energy

Jindal Stainless surges after arm signs power purchase agreement with Sunsure Energy

Olectra Greentech spurts on bagging LoA from Himachal Road Transport Corp

Olectra Greentech spurts on bagging LoA from Himachal Road Transport Corp

Rites gains on inking MoU with DP World for logistics infrastructure development

Rites gains on inking MoU with DP World for logistics infrastructure development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon