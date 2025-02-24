Monday, February 24, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pahal Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Pahal Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 131.28 crore

Net loss of Pahal Financial Services Pvt reported to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 131.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 118.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales131.28118.23 11 OPM %44.6167.46 -PBDT-8.8412.84 PL PBT-9.4512.36 PL NP-8.529.46 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

