Midland Microfin standalone net profit declines 69.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 150.31 croreNet profit of Midland Microfin declined 69.42% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 150.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 133.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales150.31133.51 13 OPM %51.3756.29 -PBDT7.0121.85 -68 PBT5.9820.80 -71 NP4.7715.60 -69
