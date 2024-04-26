Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 77.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.51% to Rs 195.29 croreNet profit of Paisalo Digital rose 77.20% to Rs 36.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.51% to Rs 195.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 91.17% to Rs 178.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.21% to Rs 658.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 473.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
