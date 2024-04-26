Sun TV Network Ltd soars 4.32%, rises for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 662.4, up 4.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.77% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.17% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1888.6, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

