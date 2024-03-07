LTIMindtree appoints Vipul Chandra as CFO

LTIMindtree said that its board has approved the appointment of Vipul Chandra as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 25 April 2024.

He is currently the head of treasury corporate finance for the Larsen and Toubro (L&T) since October 2013 and is responsible for various portfolio in the finance function including managing the banking relationships & operations, financial risk management, managing investments, advising on strategic transactions & fund raising including Offer For Sale for Larsen & Toubro Infotech (now LTIMindtree) and L&T Technology Services & Open Offer for Mindtree.

Prior to joining L&T, he was associated with Citibank as managing director, Head of corporate sales & structuring from 1995 to 2013.

The board has accepted the resignation, appreciated & recognized Vinit Teredesais contribution as chief financial officer of the company and wished him success for his future endeavors.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree a Larsen & Toubro Group company combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

LTIMindtree's consolidated net profit rose marginally to Rs 1,169.3 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 1,162.3 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased by 1.2% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 9,016.6 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.81% to Rs 5,122 on the BSE.

Vipul Chandra He is an Engineer with specialization in electronics and communication from Delhi College of Engineering and is also a post-graduate (diploma in management) from IIM Calcutta. He has over 3 decades of rich experience in the finance function.