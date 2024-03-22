Sensex (    %)
                             
Market near days high; auto shares gears up

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded near intraday high with decent gains in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty scaled above the 22,100 level after hitting days low of 21,883.30 in early trade. Auto shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading sessions.
At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 309.77 points or 0.43% to 72,950.96. The Nifty 50 index added 134.45 points or 0.61% to 22,146.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.20%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,442 shares rose and 1,299 shares fell. A total of 121 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto Index gained 2.08% to 21,131.05. The index rallied 3.81% in the three trading session.
Hero MotoCorp (up 4.19%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 3.74%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.62%), Bharat Forge (up 2.36%), Eicher Motors (up 2.11%), Tata Motors (up 1.9%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.56%), Bosch (up 1.14%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.02%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 0.98%) advanced.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 0.20% to 7.064 as compared with the previous close of 7.050.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.3450, compared with its close of 83.1375 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2024 settlement shed 0.42% to Rs 65,910.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.93% to 104.38.
The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.68% to 4.242.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2024 settlement lost 28 cents or 0.33% to $85.50 a barrel.
Stocks in spotlight:
KEC International rose 0.94%. The company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,004 crore across its various businesses.
Bank of India added 1.19% after the public lender informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 27 March 2024 to consider proposal of fund raising by way of long-term (infra) bonds.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

