LTIMindtree inks MoU with Eurolife FFH

LTI Mindtree said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eurolife FFH, a leading insurance company in Athens, to establish first-of-its-kind Gen Al and Digital Hub in Athens and dedicated facilities in Poland, Europe and Mumbai,

Professionals from both the companies will jointly undergo specialized training in Generative Al and Digital Transformation to develop cutting edge products and services that will enhance customer experience and operational efficiency for businesses across insurance, banking, shipping, and manufacturing industries.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, president and executive board member, LTIMindtree, said, "Our collaboration with Eurolife FFH forms a crucial part of our strategic roadmap, aimed at driving transformative growth for businesses by unlocking the true potential of Gen AI. By merging LTIMindtrees innovation capabilities with Eurolife FFHs domain expertise, we are staging a platform for an accelerated adoption of new technologies to address the industrys most pressing challenges, while establishing new benchmarks in both domestic and international markets.

Alexandros Sarrigeorgiou, CEO of Eurolife FFH, said, "This partnership is aligned with our ambition of leveraging the power of advanced technology to deliver innovation for our customers and partners. Our goal is to innovate; specifically in insurance space, and push boundaries to create solutions that meet evolving needs of customers across various other industries. This collaboration is a step towards a future where Gen AI and digital innovation will drive business success and enhance customers experience.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree a Larsen & Toubro Group company combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

LTIMindtree's consolidated net profit rose marginally to Rs 1,169.3 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 1,162.3 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased by 1.2% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 9,016.6 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.50% to settle at Rs 5,419.70 on Wednesday, 21 February 2024.

As a part of this association, Eurolife FFH will set up Generative Al and Digital Hub in Athens to develop innovative solutions for insurance businesses in Greece and LTIMindtree will provide deep domain expertise and support from its dedicated facilities in Poland and Mumbai.