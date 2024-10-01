Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palash Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Palash Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Eros International Media Ltd, Hercules Hoists Ltd, H T Media Ltd and Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2024.

Eros International Media Ltd, Hercules Hoists Ltd, H T Media Ltd and Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Palash Securities Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 170.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 28156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1733 shares in the past one month.

 

Eros International Media Ltd surged 15.93% to Rs 24.16. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hercules Hoists Ltd spiked 12.99% to Rs 585. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3657 shares in the past one month.

H T Media Ltd jumped 12.96% to Rs 28.07. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22662 shares in the past one month.

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd exploded 12.60% to Rs 154.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20184 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty turn red; Pharma, health, FMCG drag; Broader markets up

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9a leaked renders hint at departure from visor look for camera

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Rs 2,327-cr deal wins in Sept sends NCC share 3% higher; order info here

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 5

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Rohit-Jaiswal begin the chase for the hosts

foreign ownership

IT Department serves tax demand notice to Jubilant FoodWorks; stock down 4%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon