Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DOW adds 8% in September quarter

DOW adds 8% in September quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

US markets witnessed choppy moves on Monday before closing the day mostly higher. The major averages all finished the day in positive zone.The Dow added 17.15 points or less than a tenth of a percent to a new record closing high of 42,330.15, while the Nasdaq climbed 69.58 points or 0.4 percent to 18,189.17. The S&P 500 also rose 24.31 points or 0.4 percent to a new record closing high of 5,762.48. DOW ended the September quarter with a 8% gain.

Stocks tracked comments made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and a bout of selling in commodities also weighed on sentiments. The US Fed chief suggested the central bank will continue to lower interest rates but stressed the downward path for rates is not on a preset course. Powell said the decision to slash rates by half a percentage point earlier this month reflects the Fed's growing confidence that an appropriate recalibration of monetary policy will maintain strength in the labor market and keep inflation moving sustainably down to the 2 percent target.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

On the economic front, Chicago-area business activity saw a continued contraction in the month of September, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Monday. MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer rose to 46.6 in September from 46.1 in August, but a reading below 50 still indicates contraction. The Chicago business has remained in contractionary zone for 24 of the past 25 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

J&K Assembly elections LIVE: 28.12% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in phase-III of polling

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Pentagon chief warns Iran of 'serious consequences' if it attacks Israel

flight

Airline stocks IndiGo, SpiceJet gain after govt slashes ATF rates

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

J-K Assembly elections: Over 28% polling recorded till 11 am in third phase

Stock Market, Market

Angel One share up 7% as co revises brokerage charges; check new rates here

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon