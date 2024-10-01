Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties board OKs to raise upto Rs 6,000 cr

Godrej Properties board OKs to raise upto Rs 6,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Godrej Properties announced that its board has approved raising up to Rs 6,000 crore through various methods in one or more tranches.

The company will raise funds through the issuance of equity shares, fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures, preference shares convertible into equity shares, eligible securities, or through any other permissible method.

The company will raise the funds in one or more tranches through public or private offerings, including a qualified institutional placement (QIP), rights issue, further public offer (FPO), or any other method permitted by applicable law.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. It is subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which holds 58.48% of the company's equity shares as on 30 June 2024. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

 

The company reported its highest ever consolidated net profit of Rs 520.05 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 124.94 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 21.05% year on year to Rs 739 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 936.09 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Godrej Properties rose 0.93% to currently trade at Rs 3,189 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Rs 2,327-cr deal wins in Sept sends NCC share 3% higher; order info here

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 5

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Rohit-Jaiswal begin the chase for the hosts

foreign ownership

IT Department serves tax demand notice to Jubilant FoodWorks; stock down 4%

PremiumDon Norman, known as the father of user experience (UX) design and a former vice president of advanced technology at Apple

Good design, bad design and the Apple problem: Insights from Don Norman

SC, Supreme Court

LIVE news: Will not protect unauthorised construction on public roads, govt land, says Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon