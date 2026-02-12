Panacea Biotec consolidated net profit declines 11.95% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1.04% to Rs 165.19 croreNet profit of Panacea Biotec declined 11.95% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 165.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 163.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales165.19163.49 1 OPM %7.114.87 -PBDT12.1710.59 15 PBT3.721.61 131 NP3.984.52 -12
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST