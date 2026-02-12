Panacea Biotec consolidated net profit declines 11.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.04% to Rs 165.19 crore

Net profit of Panacea Biotec declined 11.95% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 165.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 163.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.165.19163.497.114.8712.1710.593.721.613.984.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News