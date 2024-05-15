Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Panama Petrochem leases land in RAK Maritime City Free Zone, UAE

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Panama Petrochem announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Panol Industries RMC FZE incorporated in UAE, has executed an Musataha (Lease) Agreement with RAK Maritime City Free Zone Authority for Plot No. 25, located at RAK Maritime City Free Zone, having an area of 9500 square meters for a period of 25 years.
The lease agreement is for a sum of AED 522,500 per annum for the first year. The consideration shall be subject to increase every year by 4% of the then current Consideration.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle I/O 2024LIC | SEBIIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon