KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 176.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.11% to Rs 81.47 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 25.64% to Rs 23.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 305.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of KLM Axiva Finvest rose 176.70% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 81.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.81.4774.67305.62275.4059.7955.8160.0763.7615.007.3339.1135.5814.344.3830.1824.6311.404.1223.0318.33