Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 31.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.84% to Rs 25.32 croreNet profit of Panchsheel Organics declined 31.13% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.84% to Rs 25.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.3227.18 -7 OPM %13.8218.87 -PBDT4.065.69 -29 PBT3.485.13 -32 NP2.613.79 -31
