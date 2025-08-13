Panjon standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 207.18% to Rs 6.42 croreNet profit of Panjon rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 207.18% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.422.09 207 OPM %2.960.48 -PBDT0.170.08 113 PBT0.090.03 200 NP0.090.03 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content