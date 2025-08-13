Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aarti Pharmalabs slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 11% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Aarti Pharmalabs dropped 6.37% to Rs 801.15 after the company reported a 10.73% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 49.50 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 55.45 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations slumped 30.47% YoY to Rs 386.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 65.45 crore in Q1 FY26, down 11.16% from Rs 73.68 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses fell 33.77% to Rs 320.54 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 484.03 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 191.42 crore (down 8.05% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 41.26 crore (up 5.17% YoY), and finance costs stood at Rs 6.79 crore (up 40.57% YoY) during the period under review.

 

EBITDA declined 1.24% YoY to Rs 95.30 crore in Q1 FY26. However, the EBITDA margin improved to 24.68% in Q1 FY26, up from 17.37% in Q1 FY25.

Aarti Pharmalabs (APL) is an established, internationally recognized manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical intermediates, new chemical entities (NCEs), and xanthine derivatives based in India.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

