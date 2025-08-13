Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 76.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 214.13 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin rose 76.83% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 214.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 195.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales214.13195.77 9 OPM %4.294.46 -PBDT9.197.95 16 PBT5.274.04 30 NP4.582.59 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

US Dollar experienced heightened volatility; DXY declined over 4% on US tariff announcement

Aarti Pharmalabs slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 11% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Avanti Feeds gains as Q1 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 178 cr

SEBI proposes number of initiatives to make market ecosystem to be future-ready

Indices open higher in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

