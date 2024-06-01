Business Standard
Amit Spinning Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 5.70% to Rs 27.81 crore
Net profit of Amit Spinning Industries reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.70% to Rs 27.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.50% to Rs 95.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.8129.49 -6 95.7078.12 23 OPM %5.36-1.12 -0.86-1.79 - PBDT1.43-1.14 LP -2.75-4.96 45 PBT0.90-1.63 LP -4.84-6.88 30 NP0.90-1.63 LP -4.84-6.88 30
First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

