Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit rises 9.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.99% to Rs 212.54 croreNet profit of Panorama Studios International rose 9.21% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.99% to Rs 212.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 283.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.90% to Rs 41.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 364.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales212.54283.36 -25 364.15439.60 -17 OPM %20.9114.22 -16.4813.77 - PBDT43.0836.17 19 56.5653.24 6 PBT41.6835.87 16 53.6452.28 3 NP30.1327.59 9 41.8738.10 10
