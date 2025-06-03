Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 306.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 306.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 14.20% to Rs 318.81 crore

Net profit of Samhi Hotels rose 306.29% to Rs 45.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.20% to Rs 318.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 279.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 85.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 234.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 1130.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 957.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales318.81279.16 14 1130.01957.39 18 OPM %38.1130.61 -35.9327.84 - PBDT70.9638.51 84 196.93-57.26 LP PBT42.006.97 503 80.10-170.93 LP NP45.8711.29 306 85.50-234.62 LP

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

