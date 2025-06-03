Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TARC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 104.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TARC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 104.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 24.68% to Rs 11.82 crore

Net Loss of TARC reported to Rs 104.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.68% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 231.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 77.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 69.77% to Rs 33.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.829.48 25 33.69111.45 -70 OPM %-707.70-43.25 --394.69-25.21 - PBDT-106.40-45.11 -136 -234.21-79.52 -195 PBT-108.72-47.02 -131 -243.19-86.01 -183 NP-104.52-51.75 -102 -231.22-77.05 -200

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

