Pansari Developers standalone net profit rises 258.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 354.20% to Rs 27.57 croreNet profit of Pansari Developers rose 258.24% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 354.20% to Rs 27.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales27.576.07 354 OPM %14.6934.10 -PBDT5.532.16 156 PBT4.941.17 322 NP3.260.91 258
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content