Halder Venture standalone net profit declines 60.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.57% to Rs 52.17 croreNet profit of Halder Venture declined 60.89% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 59.57% to Rs 52.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales52.17129.04 -60 OPM %-3.648.69 -PBDT2.295.49 -58 PBT0.934.20 -78 NP1.062.71 -61
