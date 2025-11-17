Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Supraneet Finance & Consultants reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.07 29 OPM %22.2214.29 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
