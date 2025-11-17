Spice Lounge Food Works standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 345.45% to Rs 0.49 croreNet profit of Spice Lounge Food Works rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 345.45% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.490.11 345 OPM %32.6545.45 -PBDT0.080.05 60 PBT0.080.05 60 NP0.060.05 20
