Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 31.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.21% to Rs 26.05 croreNet profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals rose 31.62% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.21% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales26.0522.61 15 OPM %13.6718.71 -PBDT5.384.28 26 PBT4.483.38 33 NP3.332.53 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content