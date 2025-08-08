Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 19.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.59% to Rs 35.03 croreNet profit of Metal Coatings (India) declined 19.74% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.59% to Rs 35.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.0339.62 -12 OPM %1.342.47 -PBDT0.861.17 -26 PBT0.721.02 -29 NP0.610.76 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content