Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.44% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Panafic Industrials rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.260.18 44 OPM %23.0822.22 -PBDT0.060.04 50 PBT0.060.04 50 NP0.060.04 50
