Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.75% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Genomic Valley Biotech declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 43.75% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.16 -44 OPM %22.2281.25 -PBDT0.020.13 -85 PBT0.020.13 -85 NP0.020.13 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content