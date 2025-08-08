Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 232.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 232.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 334.53 crore

Net Loss of GTL Infrastructure reported to Rs 232.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 202.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 334.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 332.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales334.53332.20 1 OPM %23.8722.33 -PBDT-168.34-141.10 -19 PBT-232.42-202.06 -15 NP-232.42-202.06 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

