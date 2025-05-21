Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paramount Communications consolidated net profit declines 36.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Paramount Communications consolidated net profit declines 36.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales rise 56.79% to Rs 507.02 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications declined 36.45% to Rs 18.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.79% to Rs 507.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 323.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.56% to Rs 86.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.17% to Rs 1575.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1070.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales507.02323.37 57 1575.601070.60 47 OPM %6.258.38 -7.838.34 - PBDT28.9228.46 2 123.2191.36 35 PBT25.4025.89 -2 110.9581.98 35 NP18.7429.49 -36 86.9785.63 2

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

