Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Golden Crest Education & Services declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.09 -33 0.330.21 57 OPM %16.6766.67 -45.4519.05 - PBDT0.020.07 -71 0.230.10 130 PBT0.020.07 -71 0.220.09 144 NP0.020.07 -71 0.160.07 129

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 55.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 55.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

ACE EduTrend reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ACE EduTrend reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 48.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 48.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon