Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Golden Crest Education & Services declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.09 -33 0.330.21 57 OPM %16.6766.67 -45.4519.05 - PBDT0.020.07 -71 0.230.10 130 PBT0.020.07 -71 0.220.09 144 NP0.020.07 -71 0.160.07 129
